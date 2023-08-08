With measurable rain on three of the first of eight days of the month, August precipitation is off to a fast start. We bring back a storm threat Wednesday but will have dry time during the first half of the day. Clouds will increase through the morning Wednesday and storm chances will arrive in the afternoon. The showers and storms that will develop could rise to strong to severe levels. The greatest threats will be damaging straight-line winds and flash flooding. Our computer models are predicting one to two inches of rain, and the combination of strong winds and heavy rain will likely lead to isolated power outages.

The rain will linger through Thursday morning before ending. We’ll have a dry Friday with highs near 90°. We’ll stay warm for race weekend with higher humidity and highs in the 80s. Expect scattered storms Saturday and dry weather on Sunday. While the weekend will be warm, the heat won’t stick around. Temperatures will fall below average next week.

So far, August has been a wet month.

Strong to severe storms will develop Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely through Wednesday evening.

