INDIANAPOLIS – Along with the muggy conditions and high heat we’ve seen in Indiana this week, showers and thunderstorms are on the way for parts of central Indiana Thursday.

Thursday at a glance

Heat advisory until 9 p.m.

A heat advisory is in effect for most of central Indiana once again until 9 p.m. this evening. Make sure to drink plenty of water, keep pets indoors, and continue checking in on your neighbors!

Timing out the storms

Showers and thunderstorms move through central Indiana in the morning and afternoon hours. Some of these storms may pose an isolated severe weather threat. The strongest of these showers appears to be roughly 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. A cold front looks to be a little stalled in bringing in slow downpours into the state. Standing water on roadways may be an issue into the evening commute.

High humidity continues

Feels like temperatures back into the mid 90s for Indiana as dew points rise to the mid 70s once again.

Somewhat relief this weekend

It’s still going to be hot this weekend, no doubt about that. But we do find some relief in the forecast. The upper level pattern shows the peak ridging to our west. But not for long!

Another monster warm-up

We could see temperatures even warmer next week than we saw this week! Not only will a very similar pattern set up with upper-level ridging once again over Indiana, but then a hot zonal pattern settles in for a few days. It flattens out and remains hot. Mid to upper 90s are not out of the question into next week.