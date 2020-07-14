Another long streak of 90-degree heat is on its way to central Indiana

Indianapolis has tallied 11, 90-degree days so far this summer and more heat is on the way.So far July has been 4 degrees warmer than normal and so far this Summer is 4 degrees warmer than last year. We have already had one, 7-day streak of 90-degree days and another one is on the way. Te extended forecast is calling for high temperatures to reach at least 90 degree for the next seven days.

Abnormally dry soil conditions exist across the state and we could use some rain. We’ll have a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms from Thursday though early next week.

So far this has been a warm month.

We have had 11, 90-degree days this Summer.

We have had one 7-day streak of 90-degree heat.

We have abnormally dry soil conditions across the state.

We have only had 4 days with rainfall this month.

We’ll have a daily chance for scattered storms through early next week.

Scattered storms will bring more rain over the next 7 days.