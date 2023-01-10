We have a few sprinkles around Tuesday morning. However, these sprinkles are quite limited in coverage and will only be around for the morning. You may need to run your windshield wipers a couple times this morning, but this precipitation will cause no major impacts on the AM commute.

Tuesday will shape up to be another great day. Sunshine returns in the afternoon and temperatures will be nearing 50-degrees.

Overnight fog

Clouds build back in this evening and that will keep temperatures from falling too quickly. No rain is expected tonight but fog will be developing late tonight. Visibility may be a concern for some on the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday will be a rather cloudy day but temperatures stay mild. We climb to 50-degrees with areas of widely scattered showers at times.

A soggy Thursday

The real push for rain comes Thursday. That’s looking to be a rather soggy day. Overall rainfall totals could exceed an inch in some locations by Thursday evening. Expect steady rainfall, windy conditions and temperatures that will peak in the low 50s during the morning hours. A cold front passing on Thursday will send temperatures falling through the afternoon and evening. By the late evening hours we will see our rain transitioning to a mix and then light snow showers.

Colder with snow

A few slick spots will be possible Friday morning with continued flurries and light snow showers in the area. No major accumulations are expected.

We get back to sunshine and dry conditions for the weekend. A new warming trend will get underway as we are back near 50-degrees by early next week.