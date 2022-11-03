Today will be the best day of the week! Sunshine and temperatures rising to the mid 70s are the main headlines for the day. However, we are starting off the morning with areas of patchy, dense fog. Primary impacts are in the eastern half of the state. Wayne and Fayette counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 A.M. Allowing for a few extra minutes to be added to your morning commute is a good idea.

Feeling fantastic!

Once the sun comes up, the fog will mix out quickly. Bright, sunny skies will help temperatures rise very quickly today. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 70s, which is ~15° above average for this time of year.

Near record warmth

Patchy fog will be possible again to start Friday. The afternoon will bring temperatures that will be flirting with record highs. The record for the day is 78°, set in 2003. Friday will be another really nice day but winds will be turning breezy, ahead of some VERY windy conditions Saturday. Winds on Friday will be gusting near 25 mph.

Windy and wet Saturday

A strong system will bring major impacts to our weekend forecast. A few showers will arrive in the area by sunrise on Saturday morning. The rain will spread east through the morning, reach it’s peak coverage close to the lunch hour and then start to pull away to the east during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. Rainfall totals 0.10″ to 0.30″ will be likely for most locations. However, a few locations could see higher amounts closer to 0.50″.

On top of the rain, winds will be very gusty. Peak wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible. This will create hazardous driving conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree damage or power outages also can’t be ruled out. Be sure to secure any loose objects in your yard if you don’t want to go looking for them down the street.

A nice close to the weekend

The second half of the weekend will be much calmer with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 60s. We’ll keep above average temperatures ongoing through next week. Election Day is looking fantastic to go out and vote!