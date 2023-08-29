It’s a chillier start to Tuesday with several locations starting off in the 40s this morning. Sunshine and dry air will help temperatures rise quickly to the mid 70s by the lunch hour today and into the lower 80s this afternoon.

A frontal boundary will pass this evening and ahead of it, a few spotty showers and possibly a thunderstorm will develop. This is our only rain chance over the next week and even then, not everyone gets wet from it.

This frontal boundary will reinforce the cooler air we’re feeling in the area. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be back in the upper 40s to mid 50s and afternoon temperatures will only rebound to the mid and upper 70s.

Florida is bracing for what will likely be an extremely dangerous hurricane as Idalia was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane early Tuesday morning. As it’s crossing the incredibly warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, this storm will strengthen rapidly. Idalia is expected to intensify to a category 2 and possibly a category 3 hurricane later today. The track send it into the Big Bend of Florida where Hurricane Warnings are stretched up a large portion of the gulf coast. This storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning.

Here back home, we flip the switch on this cooler pattern when we kickoff September on Friday. That will be the first day we take afternoon temperatures near or back above average. The jet stream lifts back north and a lot more warmth builds back into the region for Labor Day weekend. While we’ll be getting into the unofficial start of the fall season, we’ll be feeling a lot more like summer.