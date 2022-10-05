Another great day

Our fantastic stretch of weather is rolling on and today, Wednesday, will be the best day of the week. Temperatures out the door Wednesday morning are chilly but they aren’t as cold as we were Tuesday morning. Most locations are feeling temperatures in the low to mid 40s across central Indiana. A few isolated areas could see some patchy frost this morning but most will be too warm for that. Dry air and sunshine, like in the past days, means we will have another big swing in temperatures from morning to afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Changes coming

A cold front sitting to our west is one of two fronts that will slide through Thursday. A few spotty showers will be possible through the day on Thursday. The day will be breezy but temperatures remain mild. We should make it back to the mid 70s in the afternoon. The second front comes late Thursday evening and that one will usher in much cooler, Canadian air. High temperatures on Friday will likely not make it out of the 50s and both mornings over the weekend could see widespread frost. Have plans to protect your sensitive plants at this time.

Fortunately, this blast of cold air will ease early next week as temperatures moderate back to near and above normal conditions.