We’ve been enjoying a string of fantastic days this week with sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity. We’re going to continue with another great day for your Thursday before we really start to change things up again. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon. Although clouds will be increasing we stay mainly dry through the day. A few spotty showers or thunderstorms will be possible by the late afternoon and evening but most remain completely dry.

Rain chances and humidity rising

Rain chances ramp up for Friday, but even then, the day won’t be a washout. Scattered showers are expected in the area Friday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. We’ll keep off and on showers around on through the afternoon and evening. There will be periods of dry time but make sure you have the rain gear with you tomorrow.

Periods of rain for the weekend

Good news for the weekend. While rain chances are around, the trend has been for increased dry time over Saturday and Sunday. Both days will see widely scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible. However, there will be many dry hours to spend outside. This is great news for the Grand Prix on Saturday. Humidity will take a jump into “uncomfortable” levels Friday and Saturday before it lowers again by Sunday.