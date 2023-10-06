The autumn air has arrived with high temperatures Friday afternoon that will be close to average. We’ll see a lot of sunshine Friday before another cold front arrives bringing more clouds and rain chances for the evening.

If you have Friday night plans, prepare for gusty winds, chilly temperatures and a few showers. Rain will be spotty to widely scattered in nature and not everyone gets wet. Winds pickup and gusts ~30 mph are possible. Temperatures will fall from the mid 60s near 6 PM to the lower 50s by 10 PM.

It will be a cold start to the mornings over the weekend with temperatures falling to the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures both days will only rise to the upper 50s, so, we’ll be running more than 10-degrees below average for this time of year.

The Colts are at home this weekend against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff is at 1 PM Sunday. It will be a breezy day with temperatures in the mid 50s at kickoff. A few isolated showers in the area are possible Sunday afternoon.

A new temperature climb gets underway next week and we’ll be back near 70-degrees by Wednesday.