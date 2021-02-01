Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Indy canceled due to pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS– Due to the pandemic, the 40th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade that was scheduled for this March, as well as the 29th Annual Shamrock Run Walk scheduled for Saturday, March 13 have been canceled for a second year in a row.

The Greening of the Canal will still happen on March 17, officials say.

“We had hoped we could hold the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Shamrock Run/Walk as we have for so many years, but as we approach another year, the pandemic shows no signs of weakening any time soon. We feel compelled to still keep the Greening of the Canal so that the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day is not forgotten” says Robert Welch, Athletic Club Foundation Chair. “While it will not be open to the public, we hope that seeing the green canal through the media or as people walk along the canal on March 17th, they will be uplifted by the memories of previous celebrations and take solace knowing that we will be able to celebrate it again in the future.”