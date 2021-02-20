Annual festival of ice taking place in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — The fourth annual Festival of Ice is taking place in Carmel.

Eight of the top ice carvers from across the Midwest are facing off with a weekend of ice carving competition and demonstrations.

This year, due to COVID-19, the festival will be significantly different. Visitors are asked to maintain a healthy distance, wear a mask and consider viewing the sculptures from their cars.

“After having to cancel so many events over the past year, we are thrilled to be able to bring back the ice sculptors this weekend so we can enjoy their artistic talents. They truly create the most beautiful ice sculptures and given the temperatures, it’s a good bet the sculptures could remain standing for several days,” said Nancy Heck, Director of Community Relations and Economic Development. “At the same time, we urge residents to enjoy the sculptures from a safe distance. We want our visitors to be smart, stay safe and do all you can to avoid spreading the virus.”

The sculpting will take place from 4-6 p.m. Saturday in the Carmel Arts and Design District. Visitors will be able to see the sculptures in front of Woodys Library Restaurant, Agave Bar & Grill, Donatello’s Italian Restaurant, Little Cairo Café, Muldoon’s, The Pint Room Bar, Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream and Anthony’s Chop House.

On Sunday, sculpting will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Carter Green. Organizers invite visitors to drive around the Green for a quick view of the sculptures or to park and take a closer look – while maintaining a safe, healthy distance. The ice carvers will be competing against each other on Sunday for the best sculpture, voted on by visitors, and a chance to win one of three cash prizes.

Voting will take place primarily online via a special Festival of Ice Facebook Group page.Pictures of the sculptures will be uploaded upon their completion. All votes must be cast by 7 p.m. Sunday. There will also be paper ballots that can be cast at Carter Green until 5 p.m