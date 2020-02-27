Animal experts help ducks covered in jet fuel after I-70 tanker crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wildlife experts say they found ducks covered in jet fuel, likely as a result of the 4,000 gallon tanker that exploded on I-70 last week.

Fuel from the tanker leaked into Pleasant Run Creek.

Animal control and a wildlife rehabilitation company brought four ducks to Avian and Exotic Animal Clinic of Indianapolis, and they all smelled "pungent." They all were in an area near the tanker crash.

Since then, one of the ducks died.

Staff at the clinic said the three remaining ducks were given multiple baths and are now recovering.

Photo courtesy of Avian and Exotic Animal Clinic of Indianapolis

