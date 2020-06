INDIANAPOLIS – Last week our viewers helped us “Pack the Pantries” for Midwest Food Bank and Gleaners. You all helped us raise $124,000!

You may remember there was a competition between the CBS4 anchors to see who could raise the most money during their news hour. Since Angela and Nick lost, they completed the challenges Monday morning.

Angela had to do 10 pushups on air, and Nick, who is a diehard Cubs fan, had to wear Bob’s Yankees cap!