ST. LOUIS — One of the Anderson University women’s basketball team’s vans was robbed during the Ravens’ recent trip to St. Louis.

Anderson women’s basketball coach Jon Gin said his team was due to play a tipoff classic at Webster University over the weekend. The Ravens made the trip to Missouri early so they could go sightseeing.

During an outing to see The Gateway Arch, one of the three vans the team took to the Show-Me State was robbed.

Gin said team backpacks were stolen from the van. Gin added that the bags contained uniforms, shoes, laptops, iPads and headphones, among other things.

“We went to the arch and had every intention of taking a lot of group photos, making some memories,” Gin said. “And then when we went back to our vans, one of them had been broken into and all of the backpacks had been stolen.”

Gin added that his team spent about 30 minutes checking out The Gateway Arch. When they returned to their van, they discovered that its driver’s side lock was broken. Gin said that, once the suspects unlocked the van, they opened all of its doors and stole the items inside.

Team officials reported that they contacted police to have them investigate the robbery. Some of the stolen items were later found in a nearby dumpster, according to Gin.

The Ravens still played two games while they were in St. Louis. Webster University gave Anderson University jerseys to use in lieu of the stolen uniforms.

Anderson beat the Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders, 66-60, on Friday. The Ravens then fell to the Webster University Gorloks, 101-62, on Saturday.

“Just the way our kids handled adversity was super special,” Gin said. “And you know, in general, what I think college athletics is all about is just coming together. And the way Webster was able to handle it really well and help us out was a special moment just to see.”