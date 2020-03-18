Anderson University grad, Grammy-winning singer Sandi Patty tests positive for coronavirus

Singer Sandi Patty performs onstage at the 42nd Annual GMA Dove Awards at The Fox Theatre on April 20, 2011 in Atlanta City. The show airs on GMC on Sunday April 24th 2011. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for GMA)

Well-known gospel singer and Anderson University grad Sandi Patty tested positive for COVID-19.

Patty updated her fans about the situation on Facebook.

She explained she hadn’t felt well for a couple of weeks, and her test came back positive yesterday.

Right now, she and her husband are self-quarantining at their home in Oklahoma.

In her video, Patty also urged people to take this coronavirus seriously.

She says making smart decisions isn’t just the right choice for you, but it’s the right choice for everyone around you.

She also mentioned she is thankful she can still attend church virtually while this is all going on.