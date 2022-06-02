ANDERSON, Ind. — Two people face multiple preliminary charges after police say a traffic stop revealed narcotics and a passenger with active warrants.

The Indiana State Police said the arrests come after a trooper noticed a vehicle with expired plates Thursday afternoon. While talking to the driver, the ISP said the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity.

Anderson Police arrived along with another trooper to help the trooper out. The ISP said an Anderson Police Department K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics, prompting police to search the vehicle and occupants. The ISP said that the search uncovered approximately one gram of methamphetamine and various pills they suspected to be fentanyl.

The ISP said one of the passengers provided a false name. When they discovered his real identity they found he had active warrants out of Marion County for possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated. Police said he ran as he was being handcuffed.

The chase ended after a trooper deployed his department-issued Taser. The man, identified as Justin Haynie, was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the Madison County Jail.

The front seat passenger, Rachael Ellis, was also arrested and taken to jail. The driver was released after not being charged.

Haynie was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

Escape

Possession of Methamphetamine

Obstruction of Justice

Resisting Law Enforcement

False Informing

Ellis was arrested and preliminarily charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of a Controlled Substance