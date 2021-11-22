Anderson Community Schools move to virtual learning Tuesday due to bus driver shortage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Community Schools will be to an e-learning instructional day on Tuesday due to a shortage of bus drivers.

Anderson schools alerted parents of the move on Monday afternoon.

“We apologize for the short notice, but this situation is outside of our control,” the school corporation said.

Teachers will have assignments in Canvas, the school corporation said, and will be available from 9 a.m. until noon to answer students’ questions electronically.

Anderson schools said in-person classes will resume after Thanksgiving Break on Monday, Nov. 29.

Schools switching to virtual learning due to bus driver shortages and teachers calling out sick as they negotiate new salaries has affected several central Indiana school corporations this school year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Christmas Experience banner

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News