Anderson Schools announces virtual learning to continue through semester

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Anderson Community Schools announced Wednesday that classes will remain virtual through the semester due the coronavirus pandemic.

Anderson Community Schools issued a press release stating that it has been monitoring the number of positive coronavirus cases in Madison County and has made the decision that distance learning for the remainder of the first semester.

“In the last 6-days alone, the average number of cases exceeds 112 cases per day. Given the Madison County Health Department measurements we use, anything over 24 cases-per-day is considered severe spread, and reason to use virtual education,” said the school corporation. “We do not foresee the average cases per day dropping to a level that would let ACS return this semester. Therefore, ACS will remain virtual for the remainder of 1st Semester.”

Anderson Schools hopes to return at the start of the second semester starting January 4th, 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic and viral spread in Madison County will dictate how that takes place.

“We will continue to monitor the situation. Please take care over the Holidays. Wear your masks, wash your hands frequently, and maintain social distance as best you can. Stay Safe,” said Anderson Schools.