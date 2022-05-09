ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is investigating after a man and a woman went missing Sunday afternoon.

The Anderson Police Department said Cody Bennett and Carley Davis were last seen in the 200 block of Mill Stream Lane around 4 p.m. Sunday. Police do not know if they are in danger at this time.

The department said officers searched for the two Sunday evening. The search remains ongoing as of the time of this report.

Bennett is a 21-year-old man. The department said he has special needs. Police did not provide any description for Davis.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 754-648-8740 or 911.