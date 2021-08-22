Anderson police: 2 dead after wrong-way crash on I-69

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-69 early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the southbound lane of I-69, near the 223 mile marker.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2010 Mazda collided head on with a 2001 Mercedes that was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lane, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the deceased were not immediately released as next-of-kin notification had not yet been made.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.