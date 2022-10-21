ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police have named a suspect in the murder of a 23-year-old man.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating 54-year-old David L. Jones Jr. of Anderson.

He’s wanted for his role in the death of Tyreke Love (23) on October 9. Police say Love was found shot inside an apartment on Fulton Street. He later died at a hospital.

Dated photo of David L. Jones Jr.

After an investigation, the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for Jones on October 20.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know his whereabouts, contact Lt. Steve Denny at 765-648-6759 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).