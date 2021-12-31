Anderson man suspected of killing girlfriend caught at Massachusetts rest stop, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of Anderson police cars

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — An Indiana man suspected of killing his girlfriend just days before Christmas has been apprehended at a rest stop along a Massachusetts highway, state police said Friday.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and federal marshals located Alexander Ortiz, 36, of Anderson, Indiana, parked in a rest stop along Interstate 95 in Newton just outside of Boston at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a statement. He was inside the victim’s car.

He was arraigned as a fugitive from justice and is being held pending rendition proceedings. It could not be determined if he had an attorney.

Ortiz was wanted in connection with the Dec. 21 death of Andrea Aguirre, 37, who was found dead from multiple stab wounds in the bedroom of her Anderson home. Her two toddlers were also in the home and were unharmed, according to state police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular

CBS4 Investigates

More CBS4 Investigates

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News