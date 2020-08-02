Anderson man dies after falling off boat at Westwood Park Reservoir in Henry County, DNR says

HENRY COUNTY — Responders recovered the body of a man who fell off a boat Sunday on Westwood Park Reservoir in Henry County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Authorities received a call regarding a man who had gone missing after falling overboard around 2:30 p.m.

The man’s body was recovered around 5:15 p.m. and has been identified as 61-year-old Jeff Maxwell, of Anderson.

DNR says Maxwell was fishing with another passenger on a small, two-seater boat when the boat rocked, and both fell into the water. Maxwell was seen using a seat cushion as a flotation device while the passenger swam after the boat. When the passenger reached the boat and attempted to bring it back to Maxwell, he was gone, according to DNR. The passenger then flagged down others to call for help.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Maxwell’s cause of death. Authorities say Maxwell had a history of medical issues.