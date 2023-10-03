ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man accused of possessing child pornography was arrested this week by Indiana State Police.

ISP said Joshua Jeffrey Thrasher, 31, was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation conducted by the ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and detectives with the ISP Pendleton District.

An investigation into Thrasher began in June as an undercover operation and concluded after four months with the execution of a search warrant at his residence in Anderson on Tuesday. The search uncovered multiple electronic devices allegedly containing child pornography, according to ISP.

ISP said Thrasher was not at the residence when the search warrant was executed.

Thrasher was arrested and transported to the Madison County Jail where he faces the following preliminary charges:

Possession of child pornography – level 5 felony.

Possession of child pornography, possession of child pornography depicting child under 12 years old – level 5 felony.

Possessing child pornography depicting child engaged in bestiality – level 4 felony.

Participates in the sexual conduct, matter, performance, or incident by use of force or the threat of force – level 4 felony.

Receives a bodily injury while participating in the sexual conduct, matter, performance, or incident – level 4 felony.