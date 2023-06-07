ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a suspect crashed Wednesday on Interstate 69 after robbing an Anderson liquor store and being pursued by troopers.

Anderson Police Department said officers were called around 6:10 p.m. after an adult male suspect robbed the Save-On Liquor Store on Broadway Street in Anderson. APD said that the man used a handgun to demand money and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Initially, APD said officers pursued the man’s silver sedan but the suspect managed to evade them.

The suspect’s vehicle was then later located driving southbound on Interstate 69 from Madison County into Hamilton County and ISP said troopers began pursuing him.

During the pursuit, ISP confirmed that the suspect was driving over 100 miles per hour.

Near the 206.8 mile marker on I-69 in Fishers, ISP said the suspect crashed his vehicle and crossed over into the northbound lane.

Troopers in pursuit of the suspect said he was swerving his vehicle to avoid other cars on the interstate when he apparently lost control and his car flipped over the guardrail.

The suspect, ISP said, was taken to St. Vincent Hospital with serious but nonfatal injuries.

As a result of the crash and the ensuing investigation, ISP said that the northbound lanes of I-69 were shut down for a significant amount of time.

No other information was immediately provided.