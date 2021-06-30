Anderson Community Schools holds public forum to create plan to improve race, equity, and inclusion in school district

ANDERSON, Ind. — As conversations about race, equity and inclusion continue in Indiana schools, Anderson is the latest school district to develop a strategic plan to tackle diversity in their schools.

“We have not made a poignant effort at it. We never studied it. We never studied how to change it. What to do? What the community wants?” explained Anderson Community School Superintendent Joe Cronk. “We have done okay. We can do better.”

Tuesday night, the district held an open forum for parents and community leaders to discuss their concerns for the district. Administrators had several note takers scribbling down everything the community had to say. The requests ranged from achievement gap issues to lack of diversity amongst the teaching staff.

Program leaders believe it is crucial to ask the community for their input before implementing changes. They think it will set them apart from other school districts.

“Most didn’t take the proactive way of coming together as a group, and as a community, deciding what do we want to do as a team,” said Dr. Treva Bostic, the district’s recently appointed director of race, equity, and inclusion.

There is another open forum Wednesday night at the Anderson Zion Family Life Center. After the meeting, district leaders will take the next four to eight weeks to devise a plan based off the feedback. They will then present it one more time to the public before implementing it.