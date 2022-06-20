ANDERSON, Ind. – Police in Anderson are searching for the suspects behind a deadly shooting Sunday night.

Just after midnight, police were called out to a shooting at 16th and Madison. Officers found two people shot.

A second shooting happened a few hours later at the same location with three people shot. One of the victims died and has been identified as 24-year-old Landon Hill.

Monday afternoon, kids lined the street near where the shooting happened, holding signs and yelling, “Stop the violence.”

“There’s a lot of agitated people now because it’s hitting home,” said JR Martin, an anti-violence activist in Anderson.

JR Martin is a worship leader at an Anderson church. After this weekend’s violence, he reached out to Rev. Harrison with Ten Point Coalition asking for guidance and how to bring the crime fighting organization to the streets of Anderson.

“I want to simulate some of the things he’s doing in Indianapolis here in our city,” said Martin.

This is the second homicide this year in Anderson and both happened this month. The latest homicide pushed Cease Fire Indy, an anti-violence group to bring youth and make the drive for the first time to Anderson.

“It shows a need and it shows that we all have a part of this and we just have to step up,” said Ron Gee, founder of Cease Fire Indy.

Anderson Police believe there was a large crowd at the corner of 16th and Madison when the gunfire happened. Detectives are still collecting evidence and looking through nearby surveillance video. Investigators believe they could be looking for more than one shooter.

“The hope is that we can provide the services up there that the community is asking for,” said Daniel Rosenberg, director of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

On July 1, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will be taking over the crime tip program for Anderson and Madison County.

“We have a fantastic track record of keeping people anonymous,” said Daniel Rosenberg, director of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

Every year, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana gets 32,000 tips from communities. Callers doing their part to help solve crimes and wanting to keep their neighborhoods safer.

So far, no one has been arrested in this weekend’s deadly shooting. If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.