Anderson church hopes to engage residents through community center

ANDERSON, Ind. — A church in Madison County working to educate and empower the community by opening a community center.

Members of Anderson First Church of the Nazarene have been working on building a tire park throughout the week. The community center’s Facebook page said they wanted the project to encourage youth from the neighborhood to get involved from design to build.

The Herald Bulletin first reported the $1.3 million community center will be built onto the existing church building. The church hopes to finish the project by the end of the year.

The church’s Facebook page for the community center says they hope to revitalize the community with the help of the community center. They intend to focus on health, gathering, community, education and safety.

The church plans specific programs to address each area and will work alongside the residents in the community.

Along with the tire park, the church is working on a community garden. The park is located by the church located at 1215 Jackson Street in Anderson.