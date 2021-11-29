An Indiana native designed this year’s Starbucks holiday cups

SEATTLE, Wash. (WANE) — If you’ve been to a Starbucks at any point over the last several weeks, you’ve no doubt seen the popular red-and-green holiday cups.

Well, those have a Fort Wayne tie.

Homestead graduate Suzie Reecer oversaw the design of the coffee giant’s holiday cups this year. As Starbucks’ associate creative director, Reecer led the Starbucks Creative team for this year’s holiday campaign.

Reecer said the design of this season’s holiday cups was inspired by “all the gifts of the season.” Each cup features classic shades of red, green and white with hints of frosty lilac, Starbucks said, and include a small gift tag on the back “to create room for a cheerful message.”

“This holiday, we wanted it to feel magical, we wanted it to be warm, and we wanted it to be inclusive,” Reecer said. “Our goal was to really bring joy to every customer and every partner.”

Starbucks said the design and creation of its holiday cups begins “many months” before the season. The design team brainstorms ideas and identifies which elements to highlight before the actual design of the cups begins.

The end result? Cups that Reecer hopes bring “pure holiday joy.”

“I’m so looking forward to the holidays in our stores,” said Reecer. “I think it’s going to just bring so much happiness to everyone at a time when we are all really ready for it. We hope Starbucks can be a place that brings our customers and partners pure holiday joy.”