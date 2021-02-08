1 inch of snow in Indianapolis overnight; colder with more snow later in week

A very active weather pattern is set for this week, and we’ll have several chances for snow. Our first wave of light snow spread across the state Monday afternoon, and the heaviest snow will fall Monday evening. Light snow will end early Tuesday morning with 1″ of snow in Indianapolis and 2-3″ amounts south of I-70.

We’ll have clouds and flurries Tuesday before a second storm system brings another round of snow late Wednesday through Thursday. We’ll have dry weather Friday with another chance for snow coming Saturday. Sunday will be the coldest day of the season so far with single-digit-highs statewide.

Our week began Sunday morning with a low temperature of zero, and this will be the coldest week of the winter so far. Highs have been below freezing for the past three days in a row, and we are forecast to stay below freezing for the next seven days. We’ve started and will end the week with single-digit low temperatures.

We’ve had less than two inches of snow this month.

February snow amounts have been light in recent years.

Our seasonal snow is running seven inches below average.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect overnight.

The heaviest snow will fall south of I-70.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

Temperatures will stay below freezing Tuesday.