A confirmed EF-0 tornado occurred in eastern Montgomery county late Wednesday morning along another line of powerful storms that swept the state. This had estimated peak wind speeds of 65 mph and followed a path of 0.26 miles. This caused damage to several structures in New Ross. Additional areas of damage were reported from Wednesday including many large trees downed by strong winds. While these storms were hazardous storms on Wednesday, they were significantly less impactful than what we saw the Friday before.

Our stormy weather threat is now on hold for a while. We have a very lengthy stretch of quiet conditions. Temperatures are running much colder Thursday morning compared to Wednesday. With temperatures Thursday starting in the upper 30s and lower 40s, we’re ~30° to 40° cooler from where we were 24 hours ago.

The day, overall, will be cooler as temperatures only peak in the mid 50s. Our average high temperature for the date in Indianapolis is 61°. You won’t need any rain gear. We remain dry and will see a little more sunshine by the late afternoon.

We finally close out the week on a dry, calmer note. The last 8 Friday’s have brought some sort of precipitation or stormy weather. That will not be the case this week. Tomorrow will be dry with some sunshine and temperatures near average.

Our high temperatures will be building to warmer levels each day on into mid next week. Easter Sunday looks fantastic. Dry, partly cloudy and temperatures rising to near 70° in the afternoon. The warmup keeps going into next week as the thermometer could hit 80° again next Wednesday. Beyond these next 7 days, the 8-14 day outlook is giving a strong probability that above average temperatures will continue on into the middle April.