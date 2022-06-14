Tuesday was the second 90° day of the year for Indianapolis with a near record high of 93°. This will be the hottest week of the year so far as the heat will continue. An Excessive Heat Warning continues through 9pm Wednesday for heat index values near 110­° and will likely be extended through Thursday.

Here are some ways to stay safe during this heat wave.

Wear lightweight loose-fitting clothing to help your body breathe.

Drink lots of water.

Eat smaller meals.

Avoid being outside between noon and 6pm.

Spend as time much time as you can inside under a fan or air conditioning.

An Air Quality Action Day has also been declared for Wednesday.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone-forming emissions:

Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-thru and combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

What are the records for this week in Indiana?

For the next three days, high temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-90s. The record highs for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are 94°, 96° and 95°, respectively, and we’ll be close to matching these records this week. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday, and the heat will not be as intense on Friday with highs in the 80s.

We’ll have a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms Thursday.