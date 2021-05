SPEEDWAY, Ind. -- As Indiana rolls into May, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) mass vaccination clinic will shut down next week, so track officials can prepare for the big race. Friday afternoon, the Indy 500 Gordon Pipers took to the garages to thank the health care workers on site.

"Bringing people out here for the mass vaccinations is probably one of the best ideas I've heard in my life,” exclaims Doug Hardwick, President and Pipe Major of the Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers, "We thought it would be great to come out and show our appreciation to the great medical people.”