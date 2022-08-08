INDIANAPOLIS — Right now in Indiana, there are roughly 2,500 open positions for teachers, support staff, and leadership in Hoosier school districts. Lawrence Township Teacher Andrew Todd says he would not trade his job for the world.

“We know there are lots of pressures, the high stakes testing, the long hours, the after-hours work, the pay, and the pressures that come with maybe having to find a second job from time to time, but yeah, without a doubt it’s all worth it,” Todd said.

Todd teaches at Mary Castle Elementary School and is Lawrence Township’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. He said he always knew he wanted to be a teacher.

“I appreciated all the support my parents gave me so I figured if all those different pieces kind of helped me get where I wanted to go, then if we could provide those pieces for other students then we’d be better off,” Todd said.

With so many jobs open around the state, he encourages people who have a desire to serve others to apply.

“It’s so much more than academics,” Todd said. “We wear lots of hats as teachers and so if any of those hats are appealing to you then this job probably has a spot for you.”

Right now, the state’s department of education is offering new ways to attract and retain educators. For example, The Indiana Learning Lab provides educators with professional development resources.

People can also get licensing information at www.in.gov/doe. Dr. Rebecca Estes, Senior Director of Educator Talent, said there are 55 educator preparation programs that are traditional, transitional, and alternative.

“We know great teachers change lives so there’s never an easier, better time to jump in and be a part of that and make an impact on the lives of students,” Estes said.

