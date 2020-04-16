Amid pandemic, mental health and addiction resources still available

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Despite the focus on physical health, hospital systems and mental health advocates want to remind Hoosiers that resources are still available for mental health and addiction.

“We talk about it being a disease of isolation,” said Brandon George, director of the Indiana Addiction Issues Coalition. “So we’re telling people to do something that really feeds into their addiction or their illness.”

Social distancing may be the best way to fight COVID-19, but it could have the opposite effect on addiction and mental health.

“You’ve got a lot of people that the only other connection they may have is going to work,” George said. “Now they just don’t have that anymore.”

George worries that those who normally might seek out help are going without it, quietly falling back into addiction with no one around.

“There’s some concern that there’s a lot going on behind the scenes right now. We’re part of a national group and we’ve got some really good feedback from New York, and they’re seeing a tremendous spike in overdoses now and other drug related issues,” George said.

“So there’s concern that as that wave comes here, we’ll see similar situations…. Just like we’re looking for a peak in COVID cases, there’s going to be a second wave of mental health and substance use disorder that follow this.”

That’s why local health officials and advocates are putting the word out that help is still there. Even if you can’t see someone in person, telehealth services offer mental health and addiction resources.

“We’re continuing to provide the services we’ve always provided, we’re just doing it in a different way,” said Jon Ferguson, manager of the Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center.

Eskenazi’s mental health facility now has a big focus on telehealth. They still have one location open for in-person visits, but have launched a large mobile team.

“They’re using teleconferencing, telephone, and many many of our clients can access treatments that way,” Ferguson said.

People can also attend virtual peer groups, meeting others with the same struggle.

“We’re offering peer to peer meetings which run three times a day, 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. where people can get on and go to a strength based group,” George said. “It’s led by a certified peer recovery coach.”

You can find information about the peer groups HERE and HERE.

As health systems reorganize to address the COVID-19 pandemic, they want to make sure anyone with addiction or mental health issues knows they are not being forgotten

“During this time people are focused a lot on the medical concerns, but I think this is a situation where mental health needs, substance abuse needs, really become magnified,” Ferguson said.

If you would like to seek help from the Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center, new clients can call 317-880-8491 to schedule an intake. Services being provided include therapy, case management, skills, and nursing and medical services.