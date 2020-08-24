American Senior Communities honors nurse who worked COVID-19 unit

GREENWOOD, Ind. — This week on Pay it Forward, we are highlighting a front-line worker who put her life on the line to take care of others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Annette Richards has worked at Greenwood Meadows for six years, but she’s never experienced anything like the COVID-19 crisis before.

Now, American Senior Communities is honoring Richards and others for all their hard work and dedication.

In March, Richards volunteered to be part of the coronavirus unit, knowing it could put her and her family at risk. For the next four months, Richards cared for COVID-19 residents the best she could.

“I was so honored I got to sit down and hold the hands of people of who were passing and who were getting better because their family members couldn’t be here for them,” said Richards.

Richards’ hard work and compassion paid off.

She was chosen as one of American Senior Communities Quest for Excellence winners. That’s a companywide annual award program honoring ASC’s front-line employees.

“This is not work when you are serving others, there is nothing more honorable than putting the needs of someone else before your own,” explained Executive Director Greenwood Meadows Jerald Cosey.

Richards has since resumed her normal duties and says she’s just grateful she was able to help so many during these tough times.