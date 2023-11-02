INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross will offer disaster response training to Hoosiers in Central Indiana Saturday.

The no experience required training will take place Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the 16 Park Community Building at 546 E. 17th St.

Disaster volunteers are trained to respond and assist people impacted by local and national disasters that include: home fires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, and more.

Volunteers make up 90% of the Red Cross workforce, according to a press release sent from the organization.

Please visit here to sign up as a volunteer and attend the session.