The hit History Channel series “American Pickers” is returning to Indiana in April.

The show follows antique and collectible pickers as they travels across the country looking for treasure among the trash and discarded items found in junkyards, basements, garages and barns.

They aim to find items worthy of saving and give them a new lease on life in an antique store or personal collection. They’re looking for private collectors with fascinating stories; the show isn’t looking for stores or businesses.

Mike Wolfe created the show and serves as one of the hosts.

“If you think the antique business is all about upscale boutiques and buttoned-up dealers, this show may change your mind – and teach you a thing or two about American history along the way,” according to the show’s description on the History Channel’s website.

“American Pickers” will visit the Midwest in April, making stops in Indiana and Ohio.

“We hope you are ready for us because the pickers are looking to get their hands dirty in the Midwest this APRIL,” according to a Facebook post.

If you have a collection or know someone who does, you can reach “American Pickers” producers by phone or text at ‪(646) 493-2184. You can also email them at americanpickers@cineflix.com.

“American Pickers” debuted in 2010. It’s featured more than 320 episodes during its 24 seasons and has visited Indiana multiple times over the past few years.