American Airlines flight diverted to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport says a flight that was diverted to the airport is back on track.

American Eagle flight 3829 took off from the Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina. It was en route to Chicago, but got diverted to Indianapolis because of a possible mechanical issue.

The aircraft landed safely at 2:07pm. A replacement aircraft came in, and the 49 passengers and 6 crew members on board were flown to Chicago.

Wayne Township fire department and several mutual aid companies are assisting Indianapolis international airport with an aircraft emergency. pic.twitter.com/txjGFxSaYP — Wayne Township Fire Department (@Waynetwpfire) November 17, 2021

American Airlines said in a statement “Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

No passengers or crew members were hurt.