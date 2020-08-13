AMC Theatres will offer 15-cent tickets on opening day at 2 Indy locations on Aug. 20

AMC will reopen more than 100 locations nationwide on Aug. 20—and offer 15-cent tickets to entice audiences to come back.

AMC Theatres said the cheap movie tickets will be available only for the Aug. 20 reopening as part of its “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices” promotion.

Area theaters participating in the promotion include AMC Castleton Square 14 and AMC Indianapolis 17.

The movie chain has reopened theaters in other countries, but U.S. locations have remained closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC will show previously released films like Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, Grease and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. After the opening day promotion, AMC will offer $5 movie tickets.

The chain will offer $5 food and beverage deals through the end of October. AMC Stubs members will get double points on concession purchases through the end of October.

Upcoming new films include Disney’s New Mutants on Aug. 28 and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on Sept. 3. A 10th anniversary edition of Inception opens on Aug. 21.

AMC expects about two-thirds of its locations to reopen in time for the release of Tenet. Theaters will operate at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing; other changes include a mask required and enhanced cleaning.