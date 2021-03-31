Amber Alert issued after car stolen in Lawrence with 10-year-old boy inside

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Police in Lawrence are searching for a missing child. An Amber Alert is in effect.

Officers say the victim parked her car at the Exxon gas station located at 9002 Pendleton Pike at 7:30 a.m. and went inside the convenience store.

The vehicle was left unlocked and running while her 10-year-old son, Jeremiah Jordan, was inside.

According to police, a thin, white female suspect wearing a black coat with a hood, black pants and light-colored tennis shoes and carrying a light-colored hoodie entered the vehicle and immediately drove away from the scene.

Photos provided by Lawrence Police

The stolen vehicle is a 2005 Honda Pilot, green in color with a temporary license plate. The vehicle has factory tint on the rear passenger windows and is missing the passenger side rear hubcap. The paper plate is L803234.

Police say Jeremiah Jordan is 5’1” tall and weighs 110 pounds. He was last wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a white shirt with a green “8” on the front. He was previously diagnosed with a cognitive disability and is believed to be in danger.

If anyone has any information on this missing child please contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575, the tip line at 317-262-8477 or 911.