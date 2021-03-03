Amazon to open several new logistics centers this year in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS– Amazon says five new logistics facilities are coming or have already opened in Indiana in 2021, creating hundreds of new jobs.

One site, located at 3507 Olive Road in South Bend, opened in February.

These four sites are set to open some time this year:

8325 N Norfolk Street, Indianapolis

7114 West 200 North, Greenfield

Georgia Street and 100 th , Merrillville

, Merrillville 2200 Memorial Parkway, Valparaiso

Amazon says the station will create hundreds of full-time jobs, which will pay a starting wage of $15 per hour and offer benefits.



“Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. Amazon Logistics’ new delivery stations will join the state’s seven existing delivery stations, located in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Whiteland (AMXL Delivery Station), Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary. Amazon has more than 250 delivery stations in the US,” Amazon said in a release.

The company says it is moving toward putting 10,000 electric deliver vehicles on the road in 2022.

“We’re excited to continue to invest in the state of Indiana with five new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the state’s talented workforce. These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.” said Amazon Spokesperson Jessica Pawl.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett issued this statement:

Today’s announcement demonstrates yet again that Indianapolis can attract and grow jobs thanks to our high quality of life, business-friendly environment, and strong regional economy. We’re proud to welcome Amazon’s continued investment in jobs and facilities in our community.