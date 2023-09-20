INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon announced that they are seeking to hire 5,000 employees in Indiana, including 3,500 in Indianapolis

Amazon says some locations will offer as much as $28 per hour. In addition, there are possible signing bonuses of up to $3,000 for the new full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon, and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations said in a statement. Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them.”

“A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments.”

Felton also stated that this will also come with prepaid college tuition through Career Choice and health care benefits from the first day of employment.

Additionally, seasonal employees will have the opportunity to transition to full-time positions.

Interested candidates can see hiring locations and open positions on the Amazon website.