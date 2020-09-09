Amazon looking for hundreds of Hoosiers to fill open jobs at new Greenfield facility

GREENFIELD, Ind.– Amazon is looking to hire hundreds of Hoosiers for new, full-time positions.

More than 800 jobs are available at the company’s new operations facility in Greenfield.

To apply, click here. Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.

Employees “will play integral roles within Amazon’s customer fulfillment operations – everything from receiving inventory, picking and shipping customer orders, and supporting network logistics,” according to Amazon.

Amazon says it has “industry-leading pay of $15 an hour minimum and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”

Those benefits include health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

Amazon says it has invested more than $4 billion from June to April on COVID-19 related safety measures.