INDIANAPOLIS — Loved ones are mourning the loss of a man gunned down early Monday morning in an east side neighborhood, while police continue to search for his killer.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers with East District were called to the area of E. 18th Street and N. Dequincy Street just before 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a person shot.

The victim, identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as 34-year-old Paul Wade, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, IMPD said.

According to a close friend of the victim, Wade had three children he loved ‘dearly,’ he was a tattoo artist who could draw anything and anyone, and was a “good guy with a huge heart.”

His friend told CBS4 she lost her home to a fire and he was always there to help her and her son with anything they needed, even when nobody else was.

“He would have given his own life for either one of us,” said Wade’s friend. “He was always there to help us.”

On Tuesday, investigators were back in the area where the shooting happened, working to speak with residents and gather any potential evidence. They need the community’s cooperation to help get answers in this shooting and work to bring justice to the victim’s family.

“We’re so used to hearing the gunshots, it’s just constantly and there’s always, I don’t think there’s ever a night where I don’t hear it,” said Paula Ramos, who lives in the neighborhood.

“I don’t go out in my yard at night. In fact, I don’t even go out the house,” said Ramos.

Ramos doesn’t know the victim firsthand, but said she is heartbroken for the family members and loved ones mourning his loss at the hands of another person.

“There’s just something going on all the time. They don’t think twice. They have no respect. There isn’t any,” said Ramos. “It makes me feel like I’m glad I’m on this side of the edge. Before too long I won’t have to put up with it because I don’t see — unless there’s a dramatic change — I think it’s just going to continue to get worse.”

Ramos also said she is understanding more and more than each person represents more than a number and wants people to stop the senseless violence. This isn’t the first time she said a person has been killed in the neighborhood she’s called home her entire life.

“The man next-door to me was murdered in broad daylight on his doorstep several years ago,” said Ramos.

She fears that people committing acts of violence are putting others’ lives in danger, including young children. Several live within steps from where Monday’s deadly shooting happened.

“I’ve lived long enough but there are a lot of kids to play around here and they’re out,” said Ramos.

IMPD said it encourages anyone who hears what they believe to be gunshots, to call police and let them know so officers can investigate.

“I’m wondering if the person who do — does these things are still wandering around and I’m next,” Ramos asked rhetorically.

While police have not specified whether the shooting is believed to be random or targeted, investigators with IMPD said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

IMPD is asking anyone with information on the case to call Detective Steven Gray at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or via email at Steven.Gray@indy.gov.

To remain anoynmous, anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).