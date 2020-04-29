Almost 1,000 employees furloughed at Anderson’s Hoosier Park

ANDERSON, Ind. — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino (Hoosier Park) in Anderson notified the state Wednesday of the furlough of nearly 1,000 employees.

In a WARN Notice letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the company said the reductions – that started on or about March 16, 2020 – were due to dramatic drop of business stemming from the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus.

A total of 998 employees were furloughed, according to Hoosier Park.

Hoosier Park said they intend the furloughs to be temporary, but because of the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, furloughs could become permanent layoffs.

In the letter, the company said, “Hoosier Park Racing and Casino may remain closed for business for the foreseeable future,” but added, “we fully intend to re-open with our existing employees.”

The document below includes the letter and a complete list of furloughed employee positions: