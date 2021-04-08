Alligators and crocodiles set to make debut at Indianapolis Zoo on Memorial Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – On Memorial Day weekend, the Indianapolis Zoo will debut a new exhibit: Alligators & Crocodiles: The Fight to Survive.

In time for summer break, visitors will see two species, the American alligator and the Orinoco crocodile. As part of an interactive experience, guests can meet the small, juvenile alligators “up close and personal.”

According to the Indianapolis Zoo, American alligators number into the millions, often seen in the southeastern United States. However, the Orinoco crocodile, which originated more than 200 million years ago, is now considered a critically endangered reptile.