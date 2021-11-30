Allen County police: 4 found dead at Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County Sheriff deputies confirm four people are dead at a house in the 7100 block of West Cook Road.

A large-scale police investigation began earlier Monday night just northwest of Fort Wayne.

Multiple police units and emergency personnel were called to West Cook Road between O’Day Road and U.S. 33 just before 9 p.m. Monday night.

It’s not immediately known why or how the four died, although first responders on the scene the initial call was reported shots fired.

Cpl. Adam Griffith, spokesman for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, said they do not believe the public is in any danger. He added that a fifth person inside the house got out safely and is not hurt. Detectives are interviewing that person to try to piece together what happened. Watch his interview at the scene in the video below.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday.