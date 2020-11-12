Alleged theft suspect sought by Carmel Police Department

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of stealing items from the Best Buy on Michigan Rd. Wednesday.

According to CPD, the man seen in provided pictures is wanted for allegedly stealing merchandise from the Best Buy located at 10025 N Michigan Rd. in Carmel before fleeing in a tan Ford 500.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black mask, dark jacket, blue tank top and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call COS at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 20-76979.