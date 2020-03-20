All voters have the option to vote by mail in 2020 Indiana primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In response to COVID-19, Indiana is pushing back its primary election for the first time in history.

It was originally scheduled for May 5, but will now take place on June 2.

For now, in-person polls are still planned for the new Indiana primary election on June 2.

“It needed to be pushed back in order to again ensure the safety of our county employees our poll workers and the voters themselves,” said Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

To provide even more protection, all voters now have the option to vote by mail.

“It’s not a requirement, nor does it change policy for the future," said Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson. "It applies to the June 2nd primary only.”

If everyone votes by mail, results on election night aren’t likely.

“So, remember to be patient and remember some counties who will have a harder time doing it,” said Lawson.

State democrats hope all goes well with this method. They’ve been fighting for no fault absentee ballots for quite some time.

“The more mail-in voting that we can have, it’s something other states do and it’s a practice that helps turnout in our belief,” said John Zody, Chair of Indiana's Democratic Party.

A lot of eyes still on who republicans will nominate to run for Indiana Attorney General. Discussions regarding state party conventions are ongoing.

“Anyone who would stand up here and make any guarantees about anything over the course of the next several months would not be a sane individual," said Republican State Party Chair Kyle Hupfer. "So, I’m not going to make any guarantees today.”

Just like the primary Election Day, all election related deadlines including registration, early voting and mail-in votes will also be moved 28 days forward.

The Indiana Election Commission still needs to approve these election changes. They are scheduled to discuss these recommendations on Wednesday.